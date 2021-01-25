10 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 2011
A Target Early Reading grant and the Build-A-Bear Workshop Bear Hugs Foundation donated to Cen-Clear Child Services Inc. This winter, 725 Head Start children received the book ‘Who Is Sleeping,” which is about hibernation. These books are introduced in the classroom. Then each child gets to take home and keep the book for their personal library. Parents and children are also given bear-theme songs, poems and art activities to do together.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 2001
The Clearfield Chamber of Commerce is having an afternoon social mixer on Wednesday from 5-7p.m. at 4000 Leonard St., Clearfield (behind the Multi-Service Center). People may RSVP at the chamber office, 765-7567. The cost is $2 per person. Members and guests are welcome.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1971
A new airport for Clearfield County may become a reality this year if funds for its construction become available early enough in the construction season. That’s the main question mark now following a meeting last night in which the Lawrence Township Supervisors and delegation of councilmen from Clearfield Borough made tentative plans to form an airport authority. The meeting was called by the township board but only municipalities represented were the Township and Clearfield Borough. Curwensville Borough and Girard Township had expressed an interest in the authority but were not represented at the meeting at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Rowland and daughters, Jean and Dorothy of Dorey Street, visited recently at the home of Mrs. Rowland’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. E. McGahey of Wood, Pa. Mrs. McGahey has been ill but is somewhat improved.