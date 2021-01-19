10 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 2011
Curwensville Area Elementary School’s sixth grade student council is coordinating a General Mills Box Tops for Education project. More than $800 has been earned for the school this school year. The money is shared by student council and Curwensville Area Elementary Parent-Teacher Club and is used for assemblies, field trips, classroom supplies, special projects, parties, and charitable contributions.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 2001
The Moshannon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently met at the Philipsburg Country Club. Mrs. Graffius, regent, opened the meeting and the chaplain, Mrs. Rothrock, offered a prayer. Guest speakers for the meeting were Scott Rhine and Charles Richmond, who discussed the Corridor O project. Following this program, the regent conducted the business meeting. Mrs. Wood gave the general report and Mrs. Radomsky gave the secretary’s report.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1971
Deer hunters of Clearfield-Elk-Jefferson counties agree that the deer herd is far below par and they and hunters of other counties overwhelmingly support protection for spike bucks and suspension of the antlerless season this year. These are the conclusions from more than 2,700 questionnaires sent in by hunters in a survey conducted by nearby newspapers.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1946
Officers were elected for the coming year at the meeting of the Federation of the Democratic Women’s Club of Clearfield, held at the home of Mrs. Richard Gilbert last week. Mrs. Gilbert will head the group as its president arid will be assisted by Mrs. William Beveridge as first vice president; Mrs. Belle Shaw, secretary; Mrs. John Odrosky, treasurer; and Mrs. Jesse Ruff, publicity chairman.