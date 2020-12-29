10 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 2011
Clearfield Revitalization Corp. recently received a State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Grant for $2,000. The grant will be used toward the purchase of black, wrought iron Victorian park benches that will be placed along the side of the Clearfield County Courthouse, centered between the lampposts facing Market Street.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 2001
The Coalport Lodge No. 574 Free and Accepted Masons installed Howard R. Lindsey of Mahaffey as the new Worshipful Master. Mr. Lindsey has been a lodge member for 16 years. He was a past junior warden and a past senior warden. He accepts the gavel from outgoing Worshipful Master Timothy O. Meckley of Cherry Tree.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 1971
The ballroom in the American Legion Post Home was packed to the capacity last Saturday night for the 23rd annual Snow Ball sponsored by the Business and Professional Woman’s Club as a benefit for the Clearfield-Centre Crippled Children’s Society. This year’s dance was termed one of the largest and most successful events held by the club, Mrs. Margaret Grove, general chairman, stated. Mrs. J.J. Powell, finance chairman, said that donations for patron’s tickets are still being accepted.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 2, 1946
The members of the Clearfield Hospital Auxiliary, sponsors of the annual Charity Ball, said today that the 1945 dance which had been designated as a Victory Ball as well as a Charity Ball, was the most successful one of its kind ever to be held in Clearfield. A crowd estimated at at least 500 persons attended and danced to the excellent music of Al Rockwell and his orchestra from 9:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. The ballroom was attractively decorated in a theme appropriate to the holiday season.