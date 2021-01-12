10 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 2011
A brief remembrance of Martin Luther King will be held Monday at noon on the Clearfield County Courthouse steps. The event is sponsored by the Clearfield Ministerium of Churches. The community is invited to attend.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 2001
The North Lincoln Hill PTO recently sponsored a mitten tree. North Lincoln Hill students, faculty and staff were encouraged to bring in a pair of mittens or gloves, a hat or scarf, to decorate the tree and then be donated to charity. Three collection boxes were also located below the tree to gather non-perishable food items for the Philipsburg Food Bank, items for the Clearfield County SPCA and toys for a local Christmas toy distribution.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1971
E.J. Grundy, supervising principal of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area Schools, and four members of the high school Conservation Club presented a program Monday at a meeting of the Woman’s Club in the First Lutheran Church. Nevin Croft, Conservation Club president, discussed the nature trail and teaching laboratory being developed at the North Lincoln Hill School. He said students can learn by doing. He discussed five main nature plots to be developed: soil and rock, wildlife, herb, and shrub, working plots where students will plant what they want, and a swamp plot.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1946
Robert R. Owens, son of the Rev. and Mrs. L.L. Owens of Nichols Street, Clearfield, has accepted a position as instructor in the English Department of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Robert recently returned from after four years of service, two of which were spent in the European area. He will be given his discharge at the expiration of his terminal furlough on Feb. 1.