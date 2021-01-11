10 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 2011
The Moshannon Valley Widow/Widower Support Group and Friends will hold a dinner/dance Jan. 28 at Columbia fireball in Osceola Mills. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $12 and includes the dance to follow, with Ron Flango as disc jockey. The menu includes stuffed pork roll or baked fish, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, tossed salad and Boston crème pie. There be a cakewalk and door prizes. A snow king and queen will be crowned.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 2001
The laity of eight congregations will join for the eighth annual Christian Unity Service tomorrow at 3 p.m. at the Curwensville Presbyterian Church, 430 Locust St. Each year the Curwensville Ministerium plans the service and invites the public to attend. The Very Rev. Gregory Passauer and the Rev. Donald Hurley are this year’s spiritual advisors for the theme “Keeping The Sabbath.”
50 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 1971
Bids totaling $33,818.63 for equipment for the Clearfield County Vocational Technical School were awarded at Harrisburg Monday by the State Public School Building Authority, the Vo-Tech board was told at its regular monthly meeting last night. Dr. Ivan McGee, director of the school, also reported that bids on two pieces of equipment for the machine shop are being checked further. Total cost of the two items, a numerical controlled milling machine and a hydraulic surface grinder, is expected to run between $17,000 and $21,000, depending on the bids accepted.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 13, 1946
In honor of the birthday anniversary of Thomas Wildey, founder of Odd Fellowship in America, Clearfield Lodge, No. 198, Independent Order of Odd-Fellows will hold a birthday celebration in their lodge rooms tomorrow evening, Jan. 15. This meeting will be in accordance with a proclamation by the Sovereign Grand Lodge, I.O.O.F., and approved by the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania in which it was requested that all subordinate lodges designate one night in January each year, to be known as Wildey night, for the celebration of this event.