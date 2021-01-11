10 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 2011
A new board member was appointed to the Lawrence Township Planning Commission during last night’s reorganizational meeting. Aaron Evans will be taking the seat formerly held by David Duke, who sat on the board for 12 years. The same slate of officers was appointed with Rick Mattern as chairman, Denny Liegey as vice chairman and Joyce Shirey as secretary/treasurer.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 2001
The Clearfield Borough is nearly ready to move into the new municipal building. At the council’s committee meetings last night, council President Harvey Haag said council should pick a date for moving into the new building, the former Shaw Library, which is next door to the current municipal building. He said the borough should “shut down for a day” to make the move go as smoothly as possible. Borough Manager Greg Lingle said, “The heat has been fixed, the furniture is on the way and the carpet is two-thirds complete.” Next month’s committee meetings and full council meeting will be at the new location, he said.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1971
Two new members were elected to the Board of Governors of the Chamber of Commerce of Clearfield last night at its annual reorganization meeting. L.E. Soult Jr. was reelected president for another year with Ralph Kane as vice president, William Franson as treasurer and Harris G. Breth as secretary.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1946
Plans for a dinner honoring Mahaffey veterans returned from World War II were among the items of business discussed at the monthly meeting of the Mahaffey WCTU held at the home of Mrs. Guy Conrath. The meeting, attended by 10 members, was presided over by the president, Mrs. Alfred Fray, who was also in charge of the interesting program for the evening.