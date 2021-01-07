10 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 2011
Jeff Baney chaired his first regular Boggs Township meeting in a few years yesterday and the board heard from Jon Osewalt, a student at Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School. Osewalt read a presentation to the supervisors and requested permission to create a historic community park at the sight of the former Blue Ball School. Osewalt would like to build park benches, podiums, ponds, add foliage and some sidewalks and more. His work will be done as his senior project, which students must complete to graduate.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 2001
The Third Annual Food Checkout Day, in which the average income family earns enough money to pay for an entire year’s supply of groceries, is fast approaching. To celebrate the event, County Farm Bureaus across the state will deliver collected products to five McDonald Houses, located in Danville, Hershey, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Scranton. The Clearfield Farm Bureau, with assistance from the Houtzdale 4-H Club, is scheduled to deliver their collection to the Danville House on Feb. 7.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1971
A recreation facility officially opened at Clearfield Saturday and area skaters turned out by the hundreds to test the ice. The 50 by 150-foot steel building in the Driving Park that houses livestock at Fair time was prepared and flooded for skating by workmen from Clearfield Borough and Community Action Inc. L. Albert Hubler, chairman of the Borough Recreation Board, said that upwards of 400 persons, mostly youngsters, visited the rink Saturday and yesterday.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1946
The officers of the auxiliary of the local veterans of Foreign Wars post pointed out today that the charter of the organization will remain open until February and that all interested and eligible women are invited to join. Applications for membership may be made by contacting any of the officers or members of the organization, president Mrs. Forrest Bornhoft stated in announcing that the charter would remain open during this month.