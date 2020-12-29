10 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 2011
A donation was made to Marian House by the Four Mile Road Camp Association. Joe Evanko, vice president of the association, presented a check to Janice Carns, director of Marian House. The donation will be used for the continued work of the Marian House in its efforts to furnish emergency shelter for needy women and children in the local area.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 2001
Karthaus Ambulance Co. recently received a $500 gift from Leigey Renaud VFW Post 8386. Those taking part in the check ceremony included VFW quartermaster Eugene Valimont, vice commander Jim Greenland, vice commander Glenn Summerson, commander Matt Wooster, ambulance company representative Dave McGonigal and adjutant Jack Reese.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 1971
Clearfield Attorney Thomas F. Morgan has accepted the Clearfield County chairmanship of the 1971 March of Dimes that opens Monday and continues throughout January. The 38-year-old Mr. Morgan has served since 1967 as the Commonwealth’s special assistant attorney general for Western Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Pennsylvania School of Law.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 1946
Basing the theme of their session on “Gratitude”, the members of the Clearfield County Pomona Grange, No. 33, will meet in the Susquehanna Grange Hall in Curwensville Thursday, Jan. 3. The morning and afternoon meetings, starting at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., will be concerned with reports of interest to the Grangers, installation of officers and the current business of the organization.