(TNS) — Monsoon Mixer and Hawaiian Big Kahuna were two plants that brought us a load of tropical joy during a long growing season that started with monsoonal rains and finished with what is now being called a flash drought.
Tropical hibiscus has a way of awakening those island thoughts that lie dormant in the hidden parts of the mind. Monsoon Mixer and Creole Lady are both names given to one of the most beautiful and unique hibiscus plants, on the planet.
You may wonder what is so hot about Monsoon Mixer; does it change colors or something? The answer is, yes, it does. It offers rare colors and patterns that gardeners everywhere are sure to love, whether they have a tropical climate or a growing season that only lasts a few months.
Not since Rum Runner, have I been so thrilled with the change of colors in a hibiscus bloom. You will always see multiple colors in the flowers but in the morning, it starts with a deeply saturated coral surrounding a lavender swirled throat.
Of course, you want to shoot photos because by noon, or shortly thereafter, the coral becomes a bright gold with a throat showing hints of blue mixed with the lavender. By late afternoon it is soft yellow, with a shade of blue and an inner throat of lavender-pink.
Hawaiian Big Kahuna is different, its color stays the same. Keep them well-fed and watered during drought periods