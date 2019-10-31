On Gardening: Make the woodland garden picturesque with anise

Weather Alert

...SEVERE WEATHER EXPECTED LATER THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING HOURS... A LINE OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED TO CROSS CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, ROUGHLY BETWEEN 5 AND 10 PM. SOME AREAS WILL SEE DAMAGING WIND GUSTS OF 60 TO 80 MPH ALONG THIS LINE OF STORMS. GIVEN HOW STRONG THE WINDS ARE IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF THE ATMOSPHERE, ISOLATED TORNADOES ARE ALSO A POSSIBILITY. HERE IS SOME INITIAL TIMING AS TO WHEN SEVERE WEATHER IS EXPECTED: BRADFORD FROM 5-6 PM, COUDERSPORT, JOHNSTOWN, AND SOMERSET COUNTY FROM 6-7 PM, WELLSBORO, LOCK HAVEN, STATE COLLEGE, AND ALTOONA FROM 7-8 PM, WILLIAMSPORT, SUNBURY, LEWISTOWN, AND CARLISLE FROM 730-830 PM, AND LAPORTE, BLOOMSBURG, SHAMOKIN, HARRISBURG, AND LANCASTER FROM 8-930 PM. PLEASE STAY TUNED FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES, INCLUDING THE LIKELY ISSUANCES OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS LATER TODAY.