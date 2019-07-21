JOHNSTOWN (TNS) — Part of Pat Farabaugh’s mission when writing his upcoming book about the Johnstown floods, specifically the devastating storm that occurred on July 19-20, 1977, will be to present the well-documented events from a new point of view.
His project will focus on the collective effect the 1889 Flood that killed 2,209 people, the St. Patrick’s Day Flood of 1936 and the most recent disaster, which occurred 42 years ago this week, had on the local economy, culture and politics.
“I think mine will bring some new perspective to what’s been written on it with an eye toward its impact to people that live in the city,” Farabaugh said during an interview at Kosta’s Restaurant in Ebensburg.
He continued: “First off, I try to look at a niche that hasn’t been mined. With what people have written about the floods, I kind of found a part of the story I think I can help shed some light on. Then it’s just stuff I’m interested in.”
Farabaugh, an associate professor of communications at St. Francis University in Loretto, previously wrote about the 1936 Flood in a Johnstown Magazine piece.
Recently, he published an article titled “Water and Steel: The 1977 Johnstown Flood and the Bethlehem Steel Corporation” in Pennsylvania History: A Journal of Mid-Atlantic Studies, Vol. 86, No. 3, through Penn State University Press. In the story, Farabaugh provides a synopsis of the 1977 storm – the heavy rains, failure of Laurel Run Dam, the community’s response and how the flood impacted Bethlehem Steel.
“The 1977 Johnstown Flood was not an event that triggered Bethlehem Steel’s downward spiral,” wrote Farabaugh. “The company had been declining for many years before July 1977, in large part because of increases in imported steel, but also because of woeful mismanagement. Its mills were aging, few large-scale capital improvements had been pursued, and management was paying employees unsustainable wages and offering them expensive benefit programs, improvements negotiated by the unions.
“These wage increases and benefit packages exacted a serious toll on Bethlehem’s bottom line. The 1977 Flood factored into none of this, but it certainly accelerated the decline of the company’s operations in Johnstown.”
Farabaugh now plans to expand upon those events in his book that he hopes to release in 2020.
When discussing his research for the book, Farabaugh said, “I’ve learned a lot. One of the big things is that there were people from 1889 that were around in 1936.
“There were people from 1936 that were still around in 1977. Their loyalty to the area, their fortitude – people lose their entire homes, ‘We’re going to clean up. We’re not going to move.’
“Outside chambers of commerce from other places tried to poach businesses from Johnstown after the ’77 Flood, and people were like, ‘No, we’re going to stay.’ After each of the floods, that happened. Companies sunk a lot of money into rebuilding.”
Farabaugh, a 1993 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a master’s from Slippery Rock University and a doctorate from Penn State University, has written two other books – “Carl McIntire’s Crusade against the Fairness Doctrine: Fundamentalist Preacher and Radio Commentator Challenges Federal Communications Commission and its Fairness Rules” and “An Unbreakable Bond: The Brotherhood of Maurice Stokes and Jack Twyman.”
The book about McIntire dealt with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s Fairness Doctrine, a rule implemented in 1949, that required holders of broadcast licenses to present controversial issues of public importance in equitable, honest and balanced ways. It was revoked in 1987 after opponents argued that it violated the First Amendment.
In the Stokes/Twyman book, Farabaugh wrote about the interracial friendship developed between the two future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame members back in the 1950s.
Stokes, a St. Francis graduate, fell and hit his head off the court when competing for the Cincinnati Royals in a 1958 National Basketball Association contest.
He played one more game, but then developed post-traumatic encephalopathy, a brain injury that limited his ability to move and speak for the rest of his life. Twyman, Stokes’ teammate and friend, became his legal guardian.
They are the namesakes of the NBA’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award that honors a player who exemplifies selflessness and commitment.
Farabaugh, St. Francis’ former sports information director, explained that his books about the Fairness Doctrine, the Stokes-Twyman friendship and the Johnstown floods have “been different subjects with the history part of it being the connection.”
“I just like a story,” Farabaugh said. “A journalist’s job is to tell a story. I like to tell them in the longer book form. I have a passion for writing and a passion for history.
“And, if I can combine the two, I feel blessed to be able to do it.”
Farabaugh also gets to discuss those subjects when working as a professor at St. Francis, where he has taught since 2011.
“I like the ebbs and flows, new people coming and going,” Farabaugh said. “I like the energy our St. Francis students bring to their education, their curiosity. Collectively, I think our students are anxious to learn. They are anxious to build their critical thinking skills. I know that’s sort of a buzzword. But it’s true. I think they like to look at things from a different perspective. They get challenged a lot.”
