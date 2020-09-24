West Branch girls soccer player Olivia Straka has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 19. Straka scored a pair of goals in a 9-3 win over rival Moshannon Valley and had one in the Lady Warriors’ victory over Brookville.
“Straka is a workhorse,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “She may not always get the stats that show, but she has been tremendous at winning the ball and distributing it perfectly to her teammates, and she makes her shots count.”