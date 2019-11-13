COLUMBUS, Ohio _ Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will be reinstated after Saturday’s game against Rutgers, the NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon.
The ruling is a major victory for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will get back their top defensive player _ and one considered among the best nationally _ for their stretch run starting Nov. 23 against Penn State.
“Excited to be back on the field next week!” Young posted on Twitter. “Thank you Buckeye Nation for all the love and support. I’m blessed to be a part of this team, this university, and this community. Lots of love to my family. God Bless and Go Bucks!”
Young was held out of last week’s game against Maryland because of a possible NCAA violation related to a loan that he said he received from a family friend last year. The Dispatch learned it was for airfare to last season’s Rose Bowl.
Young said the loan had been fully repaid and he had been transparent about it after an anonymous tipster reported it to Ohio State. The athletic department’s compliance department investigated the allegation and submitted its report to the NCAA earlier this week.
According to OSU, it had requested immediate reinstatement.
Based strictly on NCAA guidelines regarding the amount of the loan, Young could have been suspended for four games. The repayment and Young’s transparency about the loan evidently were mitigating factors.
The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Young’s attorney, Tim Nevius, declined to comment when reached by The Dispatch.
Young leads the country in sacks with 13 { and also has been a force in stopping the run. He has forced five fumbles and blocked a kick as the centerpiece of a vastly improved Buckeye defense.
Until last week, he was considered a bona fide contender for the Heisman Trophy, a rarity for a defensive player. Young is projected as a possible No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL draft.
“I want to thank and express my sincere gratitude to university staff members who worked so diligently and expertly to learn and understand the facts, and then to report these facts to the NCAA as part of our request to have Chase reinstated,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “This is the example of the culture of compliance we have at Ohio State.
“I also want to commend Chase Young and let him know how proud we are of him. He took responsibility for his actions, cooperated throughout the process and understood and accepted that there would be consequences. He’s a team captain and a leader and most importantly, a Buckeye. He wanted nothing more than an opportunity to play again and we’re pleased that he’ll get that chance.”