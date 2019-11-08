COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio State football star Chase Young said the source of the NCAA eligibility issue which will keep him out of Saturday’s game against Maryland is a loan he took out from a “family friend” in 2018.
“Unfortunately, I won’t be playing this week because of an NCAA eligibility issue,” Young said in a post on Twitter. “I made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend I’ve known since the summer before my freshman year at OSU. I repaid it in full last summer and I’m working with the University and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible.
“I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches and the whole Ohio State community for all the love and support. God bless and go Bucks!”
Ohio State’s original one-sentence statement only said Young would not play against Maryland while the program looked into “an issue from 2018.”
Young’s 13.5 sacks are the most in the country. By recording four sacks in a 38-7 victory over Wisconsin in the Buckeyes’ last game on Oct. 26, Young thrust himself into the national Heisman Trophy conversation.