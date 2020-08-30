COLUMBUS, Ohio _ Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to his face in the university district early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Garrett, 22, was found in an apartment with a gunshot wound through both cheeks, police said. Blood and a gun shell were seen in the street, and a trail of blood led to the apartment, which is located about a half-mile away from the scene.
He was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.
Information concerning a possible suspect and motive was not included in a media release.
Further details were not expected to be released Sunday. Sgt. James Fuqua, a police spokesman, said detectives were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Garrett is a senior for the Buckeyes and was projected to be a starting DT this fall before the season was canceled by the Big Ten due to the ongoing pandemic.