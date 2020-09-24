Well, the first week for my picks was certainly eventful.
We found out Thursday evening that the Curwensville game was canceled, so that game was removed from my column. We then lost the Clearfield and P-O games due to COVID quarantines, and suddenly I was only picking five games.
Luckily I got off to a 4-1 start.
Here’s hoping to a less eventful weekend.
On to the picks:
Curwensville at Union/AC Valley: The Tide were one of three Progressland teams that didn’t play last week, and that simply can’t be a good thing for a young squad that needs reps.
THE PICK: UNION/AC VALLEY 27, CURWENSVILLE 7
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis: The Vikings lost to Northern Bedford last week 40-0. The Panthers lost to Bellwood in Week 1 36-14. And the Vikings also have some injury concerns according to head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler.
THE PICK: BELLWOOD-ANTIS 42, GLENDALE 7
Northern Bedford at Mo Valley: The Panthers had two 100-yard running backs last week in win over Glendale, while the Black Knights gave up over 100 yards to West Branch’s Will Herring.
THE PICK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 41, MO VALLEY 14
Central at P-O: The Mounties had a big win in Week 1, but were forced to sit out last week due to Penns Valley being in quarantine. Central has been tested with wins over Bald Eagle and Bellefonte.
THE PICK: CENTRAL 30, P-O 17
Mount Union at West Branch: The Trojans played their first game last week and lost to Southern Huntingdon, while West Branch looked solid, especially in the first quarter, against Mo Valley. Will the extra game under their belt be an advantage for the Warriors?
THE PICK: WEST BRANCH 27, MOUNT UNION 26
No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn: The SEC begins play this week and I have to wonder where the Wildcats would be ranked if the Big 10 and Pac 12 were playing.
THE PICK: AUBURN 31, KENTUCKY 20
No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 Pitt: I actually got a Pitt game right last week, which probably isn’t a good omen for this week. Might as well stick with them.
THE PICK: PITT 30, LOUISVILLE 27
No. 22 Army at No. 22 Cincinnati: Army is one of my favorite teams to watch and it’s pretty simple, if they control the clock they usually win. That said, I simply don’t have a good feeling about this one.
THE PICK: CINCINNATI 27, ARMY 17
Last Week: 4-1, 80%
Season: 4-1, 80%