CURWENSVILLE — After struggling to fill a team for a number of years, the Curwensville girls golf team’s numbers are on the rise.
The Lady Tide had seven start last season and have eight on the roster this year, much to the delight of head coach Mike Bookhamer.
“It’s nice have the girls out. It’s nice having the numbers there,” he said.
That said, the team is somewhat inexperienced. There are four returning letterwinners in seniors Haylee Conklin, Jensen Duke and Taylor Simcox and sophomore Maizy Hoover, but the Lady Tide also have several girls new to the sport.
“We have a bunch of younger girls that are just starting, and they’re improving a lot,” Bookhamer said. “We’re kind of inexperienced.”
The Lady Tide may also be without Conklin this season.
“We’re hoping to get Haylee out on the course,” Bookhamer said. “She’s wrapped up with work and some things, but we’re still hoping to get her on the course as our third senior.”
Duke and Hoover will likely lead the Lady Tide.
“They are going to pace our team,” Bookhamer said. “They’re going to be No. 1 and 2 all year.”
And Simcox will also be in the starting lineup and provide valuable leadership.
“Taylor is one of those people that takes the bull by the horns,” Bookhamer said. “She might not be the best golfer on the team, but she works harder than anybody. And Taylor has shown a lot of leadership skills.”
The rest of the starting lineup will be filled by some combination of junior Megan McCracken, sophomores Abby Elensky and Skylar Pentz and freshman Isabelle Stephens.
And Bookhamer says there is even more help coming in the future, thanks to the junior program being run in the summer at Eagles Ridge.
“We have some great athletes in the junior program that are playing golf,” he said. “Some fifth, sixth, seventh graders ... we have some talent coming.
“Dayton Skinner is doing a fantastic job, working with all those young kids.”
The Lady Tide have already played a couple matches this season and will be back on the links today, hosting an AML Meet at Eagles Ridge.
Roster
Seniors
*Haylee Conklin, *Jensen Duke, *Taylor Simcox.
Juniors
Megan McCracken
Sophomores
Abby Elensky, *Maizy Hoover, Skylar Pentz
Freshman
Isabelle Stephens
*Returning letterwinners