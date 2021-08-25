HYDE — After having just seven golfers in each of the last three seasons, the Clearfield boys golf team is enjoying an expanded roster for 2021 with 12, the most 14th-year head coach Chad Gearhart can recall in quite some time.
“It’s been quite a few years since we’ve been in double digits with kids on the team,” Gearhart said. “And we have a really good group of five (letterwinners) coming back, and they have already scored much better this early in the year compared to last year.”
Seniors Eric Fletcher, Ryan Gearhart, Alex Lansberry and Adam Miller and sophomore Ethan Evilsizor return to give the Bison a strong core and the ability to nearly fill the entire varsity lineup with experience.
The last spot so far has been rotated between freshmen Dylan Greslick and Zachary Walk.
“You can definitely tell they have previous experience playing golf,” Gearhart said. “I’m looking at switching back and forth between those two.”
Senior newcomer Will Brickley and freshmen Carter Kaskan, Nathan Lumadue, Jake Rumfola and Cole Spencer are also out for the team and could get some time in the sixth spot as well as some experience in a few matches this season in junior varsity outings.
“With this many new kids coming out, I told them there were five returning and there was basically only one spot for this year,” Gearhart said. “So this is the time to start building because they are going to need to step in right away as sophomores.”
That already has Gearhart thinking about next year, knowing he has a solid start for a core that will be around for quite some time.
“Not looking too far ahead, but I’m already excited about the future with this new group,” he said. “If they can just soak in as much as they can this year, we’ll look forward to next.”
Clearfield already has two matches and a tournament under its belt this season and the scores have been good enough that Gearhart thinks an appearance in the District 9 Tournament as a team is a goal the Bison can shoot for.
“We haven’t been able to qualify a team for districts in quite a while,” he said. “But after the first few outings we’ve had this year, I’m definitely looking at that as a goal right now. And we might be able to qualify a few extra individuals this year.”
Clearfield is 1-1 so far this season and hosts a Mountain League match today with Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Huntingdon, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, Tyrone and league newcomer Hollidaysburg.
“You never know from year-to-year in the Mountain League, but there are always a couple teams that are always strong,” Gearhart said. “And now with Hollidaysburg coming in that makes it tougher because that is a very solid team year after year.”
The match is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Roster
Seniors
Will Brickley, *Eric Fletcher, *Ryan Gearhart, *Alex Lansberry, *Adam Miller.
Sophomores
*Ethan Evilsizor.
Freshmen
Dylan Greslick, Carter Kaskan, Nathan Lumadue, Jake Rumfola, Cole Spencer, Zachary Walk.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
26—MAC meet at Clearfield.
September
2—at Penns Valley. 9—at Bradford Invite, TBA. 13—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 14—Brookville, 3:30 p.m.. 16—at Bellefonte. 22—at Curwensville, 3:30 p.m.
October
4—Curwensville, 3 p.m.
Matches begin at 1 p.m. unless noted