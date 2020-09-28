PITTSBURGH — Seven, three, zero.
Week-by-week-by-week, that’s the number of players Pitt has missed through three games due to COVID-19 related protocols — which is pretty good, considering the coronavirus-related postponements and cancellations that have plagued the ACC and major college football so early in the season.
Pat Narduzzi is pleased with how his players handled themselves through August and September. But he knows that the Week 3 goose egg does nothing to guarantee Pitt’s COVID count will stay at zero this weekend against N.C. State — or throughout the rest of the season, for that matter.
“We’re just constantly staying on (the players) and reminding them that we’re not out of the woods yet,” Narduzzi said Monday. “We can go from zero to having 17 of them in quarantine this week. That’s the way it is. That’s what everyone needs to realize. Just because we’re good right now doesn’t mean we’ll be good in the future.”
Narduzzi said he’s using games affected by COVID-19 as motivation for his players to practice social distancing and take preventative measures, harping on the fact that “it can happen to you.”
Going into this past weekend, there were 22 games featuring at least one Division I team that had to be canceled or postponed due to positive tests and\/or protocols. And four of them featured ACC teams.
North Carolina’s Sept. 19 home game against Charlotte was canceled. Notre Dame’s trip to Wake Forest was pushed from Sept. 26 to Dec. 12. Virginia and Virginia Tech’s rivalry game was moved from Sept. 19 to Dec. 12. And the Hokies’ Sept. 12 season opener against N.C. State was rescheduled to this past Saturday.
The Virginia Tech-N.C. State game was postponed in late August because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases within the Wolfpack’s athletic department. However, the game was played over the weekend. The Hokies won, 45-24, with 23 players and three coaches missing the game due to the virus.
N.C. State announced before the game that it was missing three players due to injury, not anything COVID-related.
Through three weeks, Pitt has announced roughly an hour before each game how many players are missing due to COVID-19 protocols. No specifics are provided whether those absences are due to a direct positive test or contact tracing protocols.
Narduzzi, after lamenting three weeks ago about how fast (or slow) the results were coming back, said Monday that the Panthers “have not had any issues at all” in receiving the thumbs up or thumbs down ahead of games. That was an issue in the ACC this past weekend, with Syracuse and Georgia Tech’s game delayed 30 minutes while the Orange re-tested three players to confirm negative results.
And of course, there was some uncertainty ahead of the Austin Peay opener, when Pitt defensive end Rashad Weaver tweeted about conflicting results leading to his absence.
But Narduzzi said the Panthers have had no down-to-the-wire situations like Syracuse. The Panthers are using BioReference Laboratories, a company out of New Jersey, for their weekly Monday and Wednesday testing, while the ACC administers Friday’s test through Mako Medical in North Carolina.
“When I wake up in the morning, I know,” Narduzzi added. “Shoot, I think the first week I knew at midnight. And I think I found out at 5:51 Saturday morning (before Pitt’s noon kick against Louisville) that the coast was clear.”
Narduzzi hopes the coast remains clear as Pitt pushes into October and later November. To ensure that as best he can, the coach reiterated Monday on a Zoom call with reporters what he’s told his team for months now.
“It’s on the kids. They’ve got to want it,” Narduzzi said. “I talk every week about how we have to earn the right to play. And this week, we’ve got to earn the right to play Number 4.”
Weekly honors
Patrick Jones II and Alex Kessman were named the ACC’s defensive lineman and specialist of the week, respectively.
Jones posted a career-high three sacks, while Kessman accounted for 11 points (three field goals, two extra points) in a bounce-back effort. The senior placekicker was also named one of the Lou Groza Award’s stars of the week.
Game
time announced
Pitt’s game next Saturday at Boston College will kick at 4 p.m. and air on ACC Network, which means the Panthers’ first five games will air on the ESPN-affiliated network.