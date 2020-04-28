CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a media briefing that NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race is on track to run on May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“We believe that unless the health conditions go down that we can have the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte,” Gov. Cooper said. “ … I think that NASCAR will be making that announcement. We believe that’s what will happen.”
Gov. Cooper said his office has had conversations with NASCAR and speedway officials about the event, and that the sanctioning body submitted plans involving social distancing protocol for the track located in Concord. Gov. Cooper said that public health officials have reviewed those plans and approved them with some suggestions, although he did not specify what those suggestions were.
Earlier this month, NASCAR said racing would potentially return in May without fans in attendance. A tentative schedule sent to NASCAR teams this week has the season resuming on May 17 at Darlington Raceway followed by multiple Wednesday races in the southeast (all of those without fans), according to a report by Autoweek.
The Coca-Cola 600 would remain as originally scheduled on May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to that tentative schedule. In addition, the Charlotte 310 would be run at CMS on May 27.
Charlotte Motor Speedway did not comment on the speculative schedule, and NASCAR maintained the statement it released April 17 in which it announced it was postponing events May 8-9 at Martinsville Speedway.
“Our intention remains to run all 36 races, with a potential return to racing without fans in attendance in May at a date and location to be determined,” the statement from NASCAR said. “The health and safety of our competitors, employees, fans, and the communities in which we run continues to be our top priority. We will continue to consult with health experts and local, state and federal officials as we assess future scheduling options.”
So far, NASCAR has completed four of its 36 points races, including the Daytona 500 and three races on its West Coast stretch: Las Vegas, Fontana and Phoenix. All NASCAR Cup Series races have remained postponed since March 13 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic forcing mass gatherings and professional sports to a halt.
Four of those postponed races make an appearance on the latest projected schedule: Martinsville (May 31), Bristol (June 3), Atlanta (June 7) and Miami (June 14). The raceway in Darlington, S.C., will likely host NASCAR’s return with two events in the same week — the Darlington 400 on Sunday, May 17 followed by the Darlington 310 on Wednesday, May 20, according to Autoweek’s report.
Last week, Gov. Cooper announced NASCAR teams could return to their North Carolina-based race shops as “essential workers” under state guidelines.