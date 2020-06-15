HYDE — Josh Norris and Jesse Beish won the Danny Noonan/Ty Webb Classic Saturday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Lee Lykens and Brent Lykens took second, while Bobby Gearhart and Nick Ninosky placed third.
In the second flight, Chad Gearhart and Ryan Gearhart placed first, followed by runners-up Eric Johnson and Mike Johnson and third-place finishers Ben Timko and Jody Vezza.
The duo of Murray Kohan and Jeff Kohan won the third flight. Rick Schickling and George Holobinko were second and Terry Briskar and Dick Troxell placed third.
Ninosky, Breaky, Schickling, Norris and Joe Bower were proximity winners. Bower won two.