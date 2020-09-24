West Branch football player Noah Hoffner has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 19.
Hoffner caught four passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Moshannon Valley. He added a tackle and pass defended on defense.
“Noah had a great game,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Noah has become a film nut and it has really taken his game and preparation to another level. He continues to work extremely hard at becoming the best player he can be and it is showing through his play on the field.”