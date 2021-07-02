Independence Day, July 4, is on Sunday, and will be celebrated as a federal holiday on Monday, July 5. The Progress office will be closed Monday, and there will be no newspaper published on Monday. Obituaries received until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 5 will be published on Tuesday, July 6.
