As the orders requiring us to wear masks to guard against illness are rescinded, most of us will unmask in public.
Please note: “Most of us ....”
Some among us will continue to wear masks.
Busybodies, holier-than-thou patronizers and political extremists might decide to make negative comments about that.
Just shaddap.
Your lungs are not their lungs.
COVID-19 will always pose a life-or-death threat to some among us. There are other such threats.
Influenza — plain old ordinary “flu” — killed more than 50,000 Americans in 2018, when the COVID pandemic had not even been thought of. Chronic bronchitis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis and pneumonia are also lethal.
Deaths from those illnesses receded during the past year of the COVID epidemic, and understandably so. We holed up in our homes. We avoided the interactions with other people that can spread those illnesses.
Now, we need our workers to return to work. We desperately need our students to return to school, and that can’t happen without the presence in our schools of teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers, janitors and other support staff. Most of us, vaccinated or otherwise immunized, can be unmasked. A few of us will see the need to keep wearing masks.
There is a huge difference between told, “Wearing a mask is not longer required,” and “Wearing a mask is no longer necessary.”
Some people seem to not be able to keep our noses out of other people’s business.
“You don’t have to wear that mask any more!” is redundant and unnecessary. It can also be hurtful, insulting, even provocative.
Busybodies can be ignorant about the First Amendment. “I have my freedom of speech!” does NOT apply between individual people. The First Amendment prohibits government from limiting our speech. It has no effect on speech between ordinary people. Laws against harassment and disorderly conduct do limit our freedom of speech.
Common courtesy ought to do so as well.
As the requirements and mandates for mask-wearing are eased by governments and private businesses, some among us will feel a need to stay masked, for their own health and for the protection of others among us.
We can see that.
We ought also to mind our business.
— Denny Bonavita