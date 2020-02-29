Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.