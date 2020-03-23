BRADENTON, Fla. — COVID-19 chased the Pirates from Bradenton, but it didn’t stop Ned Ochester and Jen Dayton.
“We learned on the road that baseball was shutting down,” he said last week. “We came anyway.”
The South Side couple and their magnet-festooned Chevy Trax were heading south March 12 when they got the news that Major League Baseball had canceled spring training and pushed back the season opener by at least two weeks.
It was double bad news for them because Ned and Jen had planned their two-week vacation around the Pirates’ Grapefruit League games and season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays in nearby St. Petersburg.
It would have been their first time attending both in Florida since they started this pilgrimage in 2015.
That was also the year when Jen bought the Sunset Orange SUV crossover that now wears over three dozen magnets touting the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and all things Pittsburgh. It takes Ned about 20 minutes to attach them each spring. Jen looked stricken when I assumed her car was always a mobile billboard for Pittsburgh sports.
“They’re not on all the time!” she gasped.
A car covered in black-and-gold magnets would be redundant in Pittsburgh, Jen said, but it was a nice surprise for my wife and me when we pulled into the parking lot of our rented condo across from Bradenton Beach.
On what was supposed to be our first trip to spring training, we felt as if we had stumbled on a little of the fandom we thought we had missed.
It took less than a day to find the people behind the car. “Hey, Pittsburgh!” I hollered when I saw Ned on the stairs in his Pirates cap. “Is that your car?”
He acknowledged it was and told a little of his story.
“Baseball is part of my family,” the former Little League outfielder from Girty, Armstrong County, said.
“We would go to three or four Pirates games a year when I was a kid, and Mom and Dad always listened on the radio.”
Ned said his favorite players were Willie Stargell, Ed Ott and, later, Andy Van Slyke.
Now he roots for Josh Bell and Brian Reynolds.
Ned’s job is directing support staff and services for people with developmental disabilities.
At work nine years ago, he met Jen, who helps people who have Prader-Willi syndrome.
The Penguins and Steelers were her family’s favorites. Jen remembers going to one Pirates game with her grandfather when she was 10. “It was boring.”
“I was not a baseball fan,” she said. “Then I met Ned. I really didn’t have an option.”
They say the best part of Bradenton is seeing ballplayers before they make it to the majors.
At Pirate City, they watched an injured Gerrit Cole pitch a simulated game and Austin Meadows develop as an outfielder.
“That’s why we were so disappointed when [Meadows] was traded” to the Rays, Ned said, noting that they would have gotten to see Austin again in Thursday’s season opener that was canceled.
“It’s an indoor stadium. That would have been interesting.”
Near LECOM Park, Ned and Jen meet fellow Pirates fans at a tree by Darwin Brewing. A couple years ago, they saw Chris Miller, of Brackenridge, in full pirate regalia.
“Aren’t you hot?” Jen asked the captain of the Renegades of the Rotunda at PNC Park.
Ned and Jen are still in Florida, but it’s looking more and more like Pennsylvania because of the new coronavirus.
Bars that don’t serve food were closed Wednesday, and on Friday all restaurants in the state were ordered to do takeout only.
Ned and Jen said they have been doing a combination of takeout and cooking in.
On Thursday night, the bartender at the Gulf Drive Cafe worried that he would soon lose his job.
Will, who grew up in Bradford, Pa., said this tourist town will take a big hit over the next few weeks.
He said he lived on Pittsburgh’s South Side for 15 years, working at various bars and restaurants, and moved to Bradenton a little over a year ago because most of his family lives there now.
The band that night, Lance Biddle and the 301 Travelers, said this was its last scheduled gig, and passed a hat. According to the band’s Facebook page, the entertainers are to play the Freckled Fin Irish Pub in nearby Holmes Beach on May 30.
We can only hope life is more normal then.
Anna Maria Island’s public beaches were closed Friday, but its many private beaches remain open.
On Sunday, Ned said small groups of sunbathers were staying at least 20 feet apart as the sun shone and temperatures hung in the high 70s.
He and Jen will leave Saturday.
“It’s been strange, but it’s really difficult to complain,” he said. “You’re on a beach, and it’s a really beautiful place.”