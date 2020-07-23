The Penn State football team continued racking up preseason recognition Thursday when quarterback Sean Clifford was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Clifford joined teammate Journey Brown, Pat Pinegar, Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney and Lamont Wade as Nittany Lions who were named to other lists earlier in the week.
The Wuerffel Trophy is also known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service” and is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel.
The trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world. Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink was the 2019 Wuerffel recipient.
Clifford was also named to the O’Brien Award Watch list last week.
Brown, who was already on the Doak Walker Award Watch List, was added to the Hornung Award Watch List on Wednesday. The Hornung award, named after the legendary Paul Hornung, is given annually to the most versatile player in college football.
Penn State’s Saquon Barkely won the award in 2017. Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden was last year’s recipient, the 10th in the short history of the honor.
Also announced Wednesday was the Lou Groza Watch List, named after Lou ‘The Toe’ Groza, a placekicker who also played offensive lineman during a 21-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.
The Groza Award, which will be given to the nation’s top kicker, has 30 players on its Watch List, including Pinegar, who made 11 of 12 field goals and 56 of 58 PATs last season in his sophomore year for Penn State..
Parsons is another Nittany Lion to grace multiple Watch Lists. After being named to the Bednarik and Lott IMPACT lists last week, he and Toney made the Bronco Nagurski Award Watch List on Tuesday.
The Nagurski recognizes the National Defensive Player of the Year. Ohio State’s Chase Young won last year in the award’s 27th year.
Wade added his name to Penn State’s growing catalog of players on preseason Watch Lists Monday when he was recognized as a candidate for the Jim Thorpe Award.
The Thorpe Award is reserved for the best defensive back in college football each season and has been given out every year since 1986. LSU’s Grant Delpit was last year’s recipient.
Penn State has placed a total of 14 players on 12 different Watch Lists.
Also gaining preseason recognition are Pat Freiermuth (Biletnikoff and Mackey) and Noan Cain (Doak Walker).