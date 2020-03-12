The NHL on Thursday followed the lead of the NBA and announced it has paused its season due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and the transmission of the virus.
In a statement attributed to Commissioner Gary Bettman, the league said it hoped to resume play “as soon as it is appropriate and prudent,” though it did not specify what would happen to the races for playoff berths or to established playoff procedures if the season is shortened.
The NHL Players’ Association in a statement shortly after the league made its announcement, called the decision “an appropriate course of action at this time.”
The decision was not a surprise. The NBA’s decision late Wednesday to put its season on hold forced the NHL’s hand because many NHL and NBA teams share arenas.
“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with (Thursday’s) games,” the league’s statement said.
“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our league share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.
“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions — including by self-quarantine, where appropriate. Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”
The NHLPA said in a statement: “The decision to temporarily suspend play due to the COVID-19 pandemic is an appropriate course of action at this time. The NHLPA will continue to closely monitor this very dynamic situation and remain in daily discussions with the league, our medical consultants, and our players regarding all aspects of this matter. The players are looking forward to the opportunity to resume play in front of hockey fans everywhere.”
The Kings released a statement Thursday, saying they support the decision and “remain committed to the safety and well-being of our fans, partners, players and staff during this unprecedented time that is impacting our entire community.”
The Ducks also released a statement supporting decisions made by the league and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office: “These unprecedented steps are being taken for the betterment and well-being of a community we are proud to be part of. The health of everyone associated with all of our events, including fans, staff, and players/performers, has and will continue to be our number one priority.”
Before Thursday, the NHL had advised teams to tell players to limit close contact with fans. In addition, the league had banned media from locker rooms after games and practices. The Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks had been preparing to play in empty arenas.
The effect of pausing or canceling the season would have a significant impact on NHL revenue because the league is more driven by gate receipts than the NBA, Major League Baseball or the NFL. It’s unclear whether individual teams will offer relief to ushers, ticket takers, vendors and other arena or team employees who depend on income from games that now might not be played.
Ducks coach Dallas Eakins, asked to share his thoughts Wednesday night about the likelihood that the season would be halted, shared a perspective that extended beyond hockey. “I have great trust in our leadership. I have great trust in our league and in our health professionals and whatever they’re going to direct us to do, then we’ll do it. It’s very simple,” he said.
“I’m just a big believer right now in everything that’s going on and it’s everything to do with not so much the team but our community. Obviously there’s a breakout of the virus and I think we need a massive breakout of kindness. I think we need a massive breakout of alertness. I think we need a massive breakout of awareness of what we need to do and to take these things very, very seriously. When things like this go on, we talk about teams coming together, this is when communities come together and we’re going to need that kindness, we’re going to need that awareness, so that we can all keep each other safe. Not just ourselves, but the people around us.”