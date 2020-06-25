The Hall of Fame Game is the first casualty on the NFL schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys and the induction ceremony being pushed back to 2021.
The game will be contested Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, the Hall of Fame announced.
“The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and volunteers who make Enshrinement Week so special remains our top priority,” David Baker, president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement “The Hall will honor the Centennial Class of 2020 next August, along with what promises to be an equally spectacular Class of 2021, as part of a multi-day celebration of football with an atmosphere that will deliver for fans ‘Twice the Fun in ’21.’”
Last week, Cameron Heyward, who is the Steelers’ player representative, expressed pessimism that the game would be played as scheduled because of health concerns.
Tickets for the Hall of Fame game sold out in 22 minutes. Fans can retain their tickets and attend the game in 2021 or they can ask for a refund.
The decision to postpone the game means the Steelers and Cowboys likely will report to training camp this year at the same time as the other 30 NFL teams. Typically, the teams playing in the Hall of Fame Game get a one-week head start on the others. Training camps are scheduled to begin around July 28.
Instead of being inducted Aug. 8, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and safety Troy Polamalu will have their ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The other 10 members of the Centennial Class, a group that includes former Steelers safety Donnie Shell, will have a separate ceremony in August 2021. That group was scheduled to be inducted Sept. 17.
The Hall of Fame reopened its doors to visitors two weeks ago after being shuttered for three months because of the pandemic.