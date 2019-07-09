The NFL Network will air 13 preseason games live this summer, and two of the Pittsburgh Steelers games are on the list, although viewers will have to live outside the region to watch them.
The preseason opener Friday, Aug. 9 against Tampa Bay and the Saturday, Aug. 17 game against Kansas City each will be televised by the cable network. Both games will be played at Heinz Field.
With KDKA televising those games in the Pittsburgh market, the NFL Network feed will be blacked out locally.
Other highlights on the NFL Network preseason agenda include Le’Veon Bell’s potential debut with the New York Jets on Thursday, Aug. 8.
The Jets will play the New York Giants and former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. The second game of the Aug. 8 doubleheader will mark the pro debut of No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.
The following is a list of games that the NFL Network will televise live during the preseason:
Week 1
Thursday, Aug. 8: New York Jets vs. New York Giants, 7 p.m.; Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Steelers, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 9 p.m.
Week 2
Friday, Aug. 16: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17: Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4 p.m.; Kansas City Chiefs at Steelers, 7:30 p.m.; Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (in Hawaii), 10 p.m.
Week 3
Saturday, Aug. 24: Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.; Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m.; Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m.
Week 4
Thursday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets, 7 p.m.; Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.