Did the Dolphins just tank at tanking?
I guess we can’t accuse them of that anymore after they beat the Jets pretty handily on Sunday.
Unless, they’ve put in so much work to make themselves bad … they’re just inherently bad at everything now, including tanking, the one thing they intended to be good at. Such a tangled web.
Regardless, the Bengals are the NFL’s lone winless team and front-runners for the top overall pick in next April’s draft.
The NFL draft has become a nice appetizer before our main course in September. A mock version of said draft is meant to educate, and even entertain. At very least, it helps you pass the time.
This is an early attempt at identifying the best players available in this season’s draft class, and which teams they match up well with considering the updated draft order (according to NFL.com).
The closer we get to draft day, the more I attempt to match what teams will actually do with their draft picks as opposed to what I believe they should do.
Last season, I was the fifth most accurate (out of 101) — most accurate in print — NFL draft prognosticator according to The Huddle Report. I’m 18th over the past five years.
Here’s my updated 2020 NFL mock draft:
———
FIRST ROUND
1. Cincinnati (0-8) — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU, Sr.
Andy Dalton is a free agent after the 2020 season and has been benched in favor of rookie Ryan Finley. Burrow’s draft stock is powered by rocket fuel. He’s currently the Heisman front-runner with 30 touchdowns against only four interceptions and a QBR of 91.2. He’s the type of quarterback that aces the intangible checklist, but doesn’t feature any physical qualities I’d consider elite. The Bengals are the type of organization who would totally take Burrow over Tua Tagovailoa. Top needs: QB, OL, LB
2. Washington (1-8) — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia, Jr.
Seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams will certainly be traded in the off-season and need to be replaced. You’d get Thomas if you could Weird Science an offensive tackle. He’s a big, powerful, athletic lineman with springy footwork and quick hands who’s a dynamic closer in pass protection and the run game. Top needs: OT, WR, CB
3. Miami (1-7) — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama, Jr.
The Dolphins fall to third and still get their guy. Back-to-back seasons with an ankle injury will give us something to talk about until April (and the Bengals an excuse for passing on him). Mostly, because people will tire of talking about how prolific and precise the southpaw is. Some will try to compare Tagovailoa to Mike Vick, but he’s closer to a lefty (and taller) version of Russell Wilson. Top needs: QB, OT, Edge
4. N.Y. Jets (1-7) — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama, Jr.
Jeudy and edge rusher Chase Young are the top two players on my latest big board. This would be a fascinating dilemma for a team who needs both positions. I do Sam Darnold a solid and draft his top target for the forseeable future. Jeudy’s the crown jewel of what is shaping up to be a special 2020 class of receivers. He’s the best prospect at the position in almost a decade. Top needs: OT, WR, Edge
5. Atlanta (1-7) — Chase Young, Edge, Ohio St., Jr.
The Falcons only have seven sacks in eight games, including four games without a single sack. Young has 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in eight games and has recorded at least a half sack in all eight. Top needs: Edge, OG, LB
6. N.Y. Giants (2-7) — A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa, Jr.
The G-Men had scouts at the Michigan-Iowa game. Epenesa normally faces double and triple teams because of his overwhelming bull rush. NFL opponents would have a hard time doing that with interior teammates Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence demanding attention. Top needs: Edge, DB, WR
7. Cleveland (2-6) — Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa, Jr.
A mediocre offensive line is the main culprit holding Baker Mayfield and the Browns back. Mayfield is clearly pressing. Wirfs is the best pass protector in this class and I expect GM John Dorsey to continue his pursuit of Trent Williams in the off-season. Top needs: OT, OG, LB
8. Tampa Bay (2-6) — Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, Sr.
I’d be surprised if the Jameis Winston era continues past 2019. Herbert has all the physical attributes (prototypical size and arm strength) Bruce Arians normally requires in a quarterback. Bucs scouts have been spotted at Ducks games. Top needs: QB, OT, RB
9. Denver (3-6) — Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson, Jr.
Head coach and defensive mastermind Vic Fangio could utilize Simmons’ versatility to take the heat off of pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. The Butkus Award semifinalist is an athletic unicorn (equally adept at safety or linebacker) with incredible range and instincts. Top needs: OT, DB, LB
10. Las Vegas from Chicago (3-5) — Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio St., Jr.
The Raiders recently traded former first-rounder Gareon Conley to the Texans. GM Mike Mayock takes another dip in the Buckeyes talent pool here. Okudah is an elite athlete who has proven proficient in man coverage and is only scratching the surface of his potential. Top needs: WR, LB, CB
11. Arizona (3-5-1) — Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU, Sr.
12. Detroit (3-4-1) — Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama, Sr.
13. Tennessee (4-5) — Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn, Sr.
14. L.A. Chargers (4-5) — Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma, Sr.
15. Jacksonville (4-5) — Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama, Jr.
16. Las Vegas (4-4) — CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma, Jr.
17. Miami from Pittsburgh (4-4) — Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn St., Jr.
18. Philadelphia (5-4) — Grant Delpit, S, LSU, Jr.
19. Jacksonville from L.A. Rams (5-3) — Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn, Sr.
20. Carolina (5-3) — Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin, Jr.
21. Dallas (5-3) — Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina, Sr.
22. Indianapolis (5-3) — Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame, Sr.
23. Minnesota (6-3) — Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford, Jr.
24. Miami from Houston (6-3) — Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama, Jr.
25. Kansas City (6-3) — D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia, Jr.
26. Buffalo (6-2) — Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado, Jr.
27. Baltimore (6-2) — Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama, Jr.
28. Seattle (7-2) — Creed Humphrey, OG, Oklahoma, Soph.
29. Green Bay (7-2) — Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma, Jr.
30. New Orleans (7-1) — Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU, Jr.
31. New England (8-1) — Albert Okwuegbuham, TE, Missouri, Jr.
32. San Francisco (8-0) — Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson, Jr.