Noteworthy information abounded in 2019. Staff writers in The Progress newsroom covered what was happening throughout the region and reported it to the newspaper’s faithful readers.
Here are some of the biggest stories that were published during the first half of the year to help Progressland readers stay informed about what was happening in their communities.
January
The year began with a visit by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro who visited the Clearfield County Courthouse Jan. 8 praising law enforcement officials for breakup of local methamphetamine distribution ring.
Shapiro was introduced by Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. Shaw said Shapiro has a long history of supporting law enforcement in Clearfield County.
Shapiro praised work on the shutdown of a major methamphetamine distribution organization that transported crystal methamphetamine and cocaine from Akron, Ohio to Clearfield County. Over 11 months beginning in late 2017, Shapiro said the organization distributed approximately $1.5 million worth of cocaine methamphetamine in Clearfield County — about 75 doses of crystal methamphetamine a day.
More than 2,700 Philipsburg area residents were without power on what had been the coldest night of the year to date. Nearly 3,000 residents were without electricity for about five hours on Jan. 21. According to First Energy Corp. Spokesman Todd Meyers, an outage occurred at 12:18 a.m. and power was restored at 5:15 a.m. Meyers said the outage occurred in a substation in the area of North Philipsburg near Adams Street and Loch Lomond Road.
“The guide wire that keeps a pole standing snapped and caused the lines to come out of the substation there,” Meyers said in a telephone interview while he was traveling from his Greensburg-based office. “Customers were out of service until we could see what the problem was and get the damage repaired.” Meyers said he did not know what caused the wire to snap, or if it was weather-related.
Two firefighters were injured in $1 million fire at Walker Lumber in Woodland. Two firefighters were hurt in the Jan. 23 blaze that forced the closure of U.S. Route 322 for several hours.
One firefighter had to be extricated after becoming entrapped when debris fell on his lower extremities. The other firefighter suffered arm injuries, according to Clearfield County Department of Public Safety Director Joe Bigar. Both were transported to hospitals for treatment.
The blaze damaged the boiler room of the company’s offices and some of the other offices, a small storage shed and some inventory, according to Walker Lumber Controller Lisa Rauch. Rauch said the fire occurred in the kiln area however the mill and sawmill were not damaged. Three maintenance personnel were on site at the time of the fire but none of them were injured.
February
A fire in Philipsburg in the early part of the month injured three people. The blaze destroyed a two-story home in Philipsburg Feb. 4, sending both of the home’s occupants and a firefighter to a local hospital and killed the family’s dog.
About 35 firefighters from several departments battled the flames. The call was reported at 10:24 a.m. at the structure located on the 100-block of Loch Lomond Road in Rush Township, Centre County. Two residents were able to escape through a second floor window. The structure and its contents were a total loss.
High winds left county residents without power at the end of February. More than 1,400 households in Clearfield County were without electricity Feb. 24-25 and emergency responders were kept busy with calls for downed trees and power lines.
A powerful storm that moved through from Chicago into the northeast caused a wind event with gusts that picked up significantly early-to-mid-afternoon and worsened throughout the night.
The powerful storm caused some schools to delay, cancel and some to dismiss early due to power outages. Clearfield County Emergency Management issued a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Feb. 25.
MarchIn early March, Bigler Township Supervisors reported Bigler Township Regional Police Department is an official entity. Police coverage was to start for the township and neighboring Ramey Borough in April.
Police Advisory Committee Chairman George Richards said the police cruiser, a 2015 Ford Explorer, was delivered to the township that week and was awaiting installation of necessary safety equipment. The police station itself is still being renovated.
“They’re having computers, radios and furniture installed now,” Richards said. “All of the police chief’s equipment — badge, uniforms — all of that’s been delivered.”
Richards said the goal is that Police Chief Tim O’Leary is out on the streets and “fully operational” by the end of March.
At mid-month, Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Golden Tide band participated in the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City on March 16.
The band was among 600 units participating in New York City’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade,. First held in 1762, the parade is touted on its website as the oldest and largest civic parade, celebrating the faith of Ireland and the country’s heritage and culture.
Band Director Robert Pennington said he and the band’s members were “very excited for the opportunity.”
Musicians performed a traditional Irish folksong, “The Galway Piper” and related choreography. “As we do for summer parades, we like to add a street drill to our music. The drill makes us stand out and helps with our showmanship,” Pennington said.
Although slated for closure later in the year, Chester Hill bridge was shut down to traffic early for structural deficiencies. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation notified motorists it closed a state Route 2020 (Presqueisle Street) bridge in Chester Hill Borough. The bridge spans Moshannon Creek in the borough of Chester Hill near the Clearfield/Centre counties line.
Although repairs were made to the bridge in 2018, it was scheduled to be closed in April for more extensive work, including deck and sidewalk replacement, steel repairs and painting. However, the bridge was closed March 19 based on the results of an inspection.
April
Bigler Township Regional Police Department is officially patrolling the area.
At the April 1 Bigler Township Supervisors meeting, Chairman R. Philbert Myers announced that the department’s first day was April 1 with Officer Tim O’Leary in charge.
“A lot of people have seen (O’Leary) out and he’s learning the township limits and looking for the bad guys,” Myers said.
A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth more than $1.5 million for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Extreme Green game was sold at Goodmans Foodliner, 335 State St., Curwensville, on Tuesday, April 16.
Goodmans Foodliner received a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.
Three Munson men were sentenced to serve 20-41 years in state prison by Judge Paul Cherry on April 22 for sexually assaulting animals and endangering the welfare of children.
Marc Thomas Measnikoff, 35, Matthew Joseph Brubaker, 33, and Terry James Wallace, 41 each pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and 730 counts of sexual intercourse with an animal, M2, and 730 counts of cruelty to animals, summary.
On April 23, Clearfield County Solicitor Kim Kesner expressed his dismay over a letter sent about the recent Bradford Township voting redistricting. At the Clearfield County Commissioners meeting, the board reviewed a letter from the Department of State. In a communication dated April 17 sent to Clearfield County’s Director of Elections Dawn Graham, Director Jessica Mathis wrote that the bureau had received and reviewed her report that included a ruling made in February by President Judge Fredric Ammerman accepting a new precinct map and the Clearfield County Election Board’s affirmation of the map and verbal descriptions.
Mathis’ letter states the board has 60 days to reply indicating changes have been made to the boundaries of each election district to comply with the requirements of section 537 of the Election Code.
May
A Clearfield man lost his life in a structure fire in Lawrence Township on May 12.
According to Ridgway-based State Police Fire Marshal Greg Agosti, emergency personnel responded to 1907 Dorey Street Ext. at 9:41 p.m. for a fully engulfed structure fire with entrapment.
James D. Tatum, 37, of Clearfield was trapped inside the one-story home and firefighters had to battle intense heat and flames before they were able to reach the victim. Tatum died at the scene, Agosti said.
Agosti said he was not aware of any smoke alarms being inside the house.
A school employee at West Branch Area School District is lodged in Clearfield County Jail after admitting to having sex with a 14-year-old student.
Michael W. Narehood, 23, of Sawmill Road, Karthaus, was charged earlier this week by Clearfield-based State Police with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse less than 16 years of age — felony of the first degree; statutory sexual assault 8-11 years or older, and aggravated indecent assault less than 16 — both felonies of the second degree; school intercourse/sexual contact with student, and corruption of minors – both felonies of the third degree; and indecent assault less than 16 — a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Rockview-based State Police investigated the death of a man who was fishing on May 17 at Cold Stream Dam, Philipsburg.
William Jones, 72, of Philipsburg was pulled from the water by bystanders who gave aid until emergency services personnel arrived. Jones was unable to be resuscitated.
There was found to be no foul play or suspicious circumstances and the coroner determined Jones died of natural causes.
Most voters stayed home instead of voting in May 21’s Municipal Primary Election.
Clearfield County’s Director of Elections Dawn Graham predicted a low turnout the day prior — 18 percent. And while about 24 percent actually showed up to the polls, that was still a small percentage.
There are 12,527 registered Democrats and 19,557 registered Republicans eligible to vote — a total of 44,392. On Tuesday a combined total of 10,739 people cast their votes.
Gov. Tom Wolf visited Clearfield Area High School on May 29 to talk about improving broadband internet access in rural areas as part of his Restore PA plan.
He spoke with 11th grade students in Don Billotte’s advanced placement history classes about whether their homes have adequate high-speed internet access. While some of the students who live in Clearfield indicated they did, others who live in the more rural areas of the school district said their access could be upgraded and that slow speed or no service is a hindrance to completing homework assignments.
June
Clearfield County Solicitor Kim Kesner was recognized on the occasion of his last official meeting in the position as the Clearfield County Commissioners named a new county solicitor and Kesner was appointed the county’s assistant solicitor.
Clearfield County Commissioners appointed Heather Bozovich of Clearfield as the county’s new solicitor, effective Saturday, June 1.
On the occasion of his retirement, Kesner received a citation from state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., presented to him by Langerholc’s legislative Aide Andrea Shickling.
A corrections officer at SCI-Houtzdale was seriously injured by an inmate June 13 shortly before 7 p.m.
According to Clearfield-based State Police, the injured officer was flown by Stat MedEvac to UPMC Altoona’s trauma department.
SCI Houtzdale Superintendent Barry Smith issued a statement regarding the incident.
Officials did not name the injured officer or the inmate involved.
Smith said the inmate accused of injuring the officer was transferred to another institution.
The Clearfield County Jail continues to see record numbers of inmates according to Warden Greg Collins at June 18’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Collins provided the board with the housing report for both April and May since the board did not meet last month. In April, the jail started the month with 183 inmates, committed 155, released 162 and ended with 176. Prisoner days served was 5,292, the average in-house population was 176 and the average daily total population was 218.
———
The budget increases the district’s real estate taxes from 98 to 101 mills.
A three-mill tax increase means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay $75 more in real estate taxes.
Residents in Coalport are reeling and concerned for their own safety after an active shooter incident occurred on the night of June 26 that resulted in a community lockdown.
Clearfield-based State Police were requested with an “expedited response” shortly after 9 p.m. after a confrontation resulted in gunfire.
According to police, a group of male suspects approached a residence at 531 Main St. in Coalport. The suspects were confronted by the victims and a verbal dispute began. Then, one of male suspects pulled out a weapon, pointed at the victims and fired one round up in the air before fleeing.
As the suspects ran, several rounds were fired once again up in the air.
No injuries were reported.