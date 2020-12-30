ROME (TNS) — With an apostolic letter, Pope Francis has centralized the flow of money in the Vatican following several financial scandals and thus increased his control over the finances.
With the letter published on Monday and dated December 26, the 84-year-old withdrew power from the Secretariat of State.
From January 1, the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) is to take care of the administration of capital and real-estate assets of the Vatican’s top authority.
Better organization of the administration, the controls and the supervision of the economic and financial activities of the Holy See is a “fundamental point in the reform of the Curia,” wrote Francis. This would ensure transparent and efficient administration, and a clear separation of responsibilities and functions in the Vatican.
For example, Francis stipulated that the APSA would take ownership of funds and bank accounts, as well as real-estate investments, including investments in companies and mutual funds, which had previously been on behalf of the State Secretariat.
The Secretariat for the Economy should take control of this.
The State Secretariat should in turn have transferred all liquid funds by February 4 of next year. The head of the Catholic Church wants to achieve more transparency through separate accounts.
Many organs of the papal state had separate coffers. Flows of money were considered partially opaque. In addition, heavy loss-making real-estate deals in London had made headlines.