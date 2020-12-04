CURWENSVILLE — Work continues on the upgrade to the field house at Curwensville Area School District’s Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock updated directors on the project’s status at Thursday’s Curwensville Area School Board meeting.
He reported work is currently being done on the field house’s interior however activity at the new public restrooms is currently on hold while the contractors are waiting for materials. “It’s at a bit of a standstill. The building’s shell is there but there has been some delay in receiving the materials. It’s a COVID-19 delay. It’s nothing local,” Matchock said.
“Everything is looking good so far. I think the contractors are doing a great job,” he added.
Work began on the stadium projects in September to bring the facilities into compliance with local, state and federal requirements.
In July, directors awarded bids for the project. The board accepted proposals from Fred L. Burns, Shippenville, for general construction in the amount of $330,700; Dave Kronenwetter, Kersey, for electrical construction in the amount of $109,000; Curwensville Heating & Plumbing LLC, Curwensville, for heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the amount of $31,750; and Overdorf Snyder Mechanical Inc., DuBois for plumbing construction in the amount of $163,433 for a total cost of $634,833.
Materials were purchased from Lezzer Lumber Co. through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS, at a cost of $95,560. Additional costs for the project are $8,229 for permits and $51,707 to KTH Architects. The total cost is $790,379, according to previously published information.
At a previous school board meeting, Matchock said the district’s original plan was to renovate the field house using district employees, but soon found the work was more extensive than originally believed.
“The purpose was by no means to create public restrooms, but to give the home and away teams effective facilities while protecting the district’s liability. It was a choice not to have fancy elaborate facilities, but ones that meet Americans with Disabilities requirements and that are durable and designed for long-term use,” he told the board.
Last month the board approved borrowing $800,000 from Trust Bank, headquartered in South Carolina, at a fixed interest rate of 1.7 percent instead of taking the funds from its capital reserve account. It hopes to invest the funds it would have used for the project at a higher rate than the interest on the loan.