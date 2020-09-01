CURWENSVILLE — Work began Monday on Curwensville Area School District’s upgrade of the field house at Coach Andy Evanko stadium and add new public restrooms.
Superintendent Ron Matchock told The Progress the contractors had permission to proceed Monday.
“We are excited to be able to make this improvement to the field’s locker room facilities. It will improve the safety and equitable access to all individuals,” Matchock said.
In July, the Curwensville Area School Board directors awarded bids for the project. The board accepted proposals from Fred L. Burns, Shippenville, for general construction in the amount of $330,700; Dave Kronenwetter, Kersey, for electrical construction in the amount of $109,000; Curwensville Heating & Plumbing LLC, Curwensville, for heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the amount of $31,750; and Overdorf Snyder Mechanical Inc., DuBois for plumbing construction in the amount of $163,433 for a total cost of $634,833.
Materials will be purchased from Lezzer Lumber Co. through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS at a cost of $95,560. Additional costs for the project are $8,229 for permits and $51,707 to KTH Architects. The total cost is $790,379, according to previously published information.
At a previous school board meeting, Matchock said the district’s original plan was to renovate the field house using district employees, but soon found the work was more extensive than originally believed.
“The purpose was by no means to create public restrooms, but to give the home and away teams effective facilities while protecting the district’s liability. It was a choice not to have fancy elaborate facilities, but ones that meet Americans with Disabilities requirements and that are durable and designed for long use,” he told the board.
Matchock also reported at several meetings, the district has budgeted for this project for a number of years and has funds in its reserve to cover the costs. Last month, the board approved exploring a short-term loan to cover the cost of the building as it was recommended by the district’s financial advisor, given current interest rates are very low. No decision has been made about securing a loan at this time, and the board has only opted to examine options for financing the project.
Matchock reported in an interview Tuesday that the new public restroom is expected to be completed in late fall. The field house and locker room renovation is expected to be completed by early spring.
“The district anticipates being able to use the public restroom for softball games in the spring rather than the previous portable units,” Matchock said.