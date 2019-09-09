The annual women’s retreat, sponsored by the Women’s Health Task Force of Clearfield County and Penn State Extension, will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at Camp Mountain Run, 4980 Mountain Run Rd., Penfield.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and a welcome will be given at 9 a.m. at the camp’s dinning hall. Retreat participants will have an opportunity to attend four sessions throughout the day. The morning breakout sessions begin at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a short break in between. Lunch will be served at noon.
Afternoon breakout sessions will begin at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with a break in between. Closing remarks, door prizes and a basket auction results will be held from 3:40-4 p.m.
Breakout sessions include topics such as breaking down the car buying process, outdoor cast iron cooking, solar power, beginner’s line dancing, making yo-yo Christmas trees, a question and answer session with a local funeral director, playing a mountain dulcimer, warning signs of Alzheimer’s Disease, book clubs, response to emergencies and staying safe online. Some of the classes available have a limited number of participants.
Those attending will also be able take advantage of Hepatitis C screenings. Hepatitis C. is a liver disease, resulting from a person being infected with the Hepatitis C virus. Some infected people are able to get rid of the virus with no complications but most people develop a chronic or long-term infection that left untreated can result in serious health problems.
No fasting is required to participate in the testing. The screening is available at no cost courtesy of TruCare and Dr. Tuesdae Stainbrooke’s office, DuBois. Those who wish to participate in the testing should check the appropriate box on their registration form.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 1. The fee is $30 per person or $27.50 each, if two or more women register together. The fee includes all printed materials, a continental breakfast, refreshments and lunch. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to request a registration form call 765-6817
Checks should be made payable to Women’s Health Task Force. Completed registration forms and payment should be mailed to Robin Dusch at 112 Shardan Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833.
“Women should prepare to get away from their normal routine and spend the day learning in the serene natural atmosphere of Camp Mountain Run,” said Chairwoman Mary Walker.
Those attending should dress in layers and wear comfortable waterproof shoes for walking to and from learning sessions.