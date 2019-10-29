CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved a promotion in the police department at Monday’s combined committees’ and business meeting.
With a unanimous vote, council authorized elevating Officer-in-Charge Joe Witherite to Corporal.
Police and Code Committee Chairman Dave Donahue made the motion to advance Witherite.
“The committee wants to promote Joe to the position of Corporal since he is in charge we would like him to move up, (The title) coincides with what he is already doing,” Donahue said.
His promotion is effective immediately. Witherite will receive a 30 cents per hour increase in his salary. His salary is $21.75 per hour following his completion of his first year as a full-time employee in April.
Witherite has been serving as the department’s officer-in-charge since Aug. 6 when council held a special meeting and authorized the upgrade from patrolman to officer-in-charge.
At that special meeting in August, council listed Witherite’s duties under the advanced position. Those include uniform crime reporting, creating officers’ work schedules with Mayor John Adams, responding to police department email and correspondence in regards to laboratory testing as well as other agencies and authoring and approving any news releases or reports issued by the department.
Witherite was promoted to from part-time to a full-time officer in April 2018. He has been employed as a patrolman by Curwensville Borough at various times over the years. He was one of the part-time officers furloughed several years ago because of the borough’s budget constraints, but his position was returned following council’s adoption of the 2018 spending plan.