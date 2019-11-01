Bilger's Rocks Scare Actor Winner

The jester clown was part of the winning group of actors in Bilger’s Rocks inaugural scare actors’ contest. Local residents visiting the annual haunted hayride Oct. 25-26 voted for the winning entry.

 Dianne Byers

GRAMPIAN — The Bilger’s Rocks Association has provided the results of its inaugural scare actor contest. Voting, by members of the public, was conducted Oct. 25-26 at the organization’s annual haunted hayride.

President Dennis Biancuzzo said, “We want to send a big thank you to everyone who participated in our contest and helped make it a success.”

He offered special congratulations to the team of Chad Conklin, fire ball clown; Michael Conklin, jester clown; Pat Conklin, demon; Missy Conklin, witch; and Brian Horton, human spider; who were the winners of the $100 prize in the scare actor contest. The group’s haunted display received the most votes from the more than 900 riders attending the hayrides.

Other contest entries were, spider on a rock, Conklin’s Clowns, coffin dweller, zombies, two witches and a cauldron, Boy Scout Zombies, Dracula’s Bar, the Grim Reaper and Chain Saw Massacre.

