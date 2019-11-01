GRAMPIAN — The Bilger’s Rocks Association has provided the results of its inaugural scare actor contest. Voting, by members of the public, was conducted Oct. 25-26 at the organization’s annual haunted hayride.
President Dennis Biancuzzo said, “We want to send a big thank you to everyone who participated in our contest and helped make it a success.”
He offered special congratulations to the team of Chad Conklin, fire ball clown; Michael Conklin, jester clown; Pat Conklin, demon; Missy Conklin, witch; and Brian Horton, human spider; who were the winners of the $100 prize in the scare actor contest. The group’s haunted display received the most votes from the more than 900 riders attending the hayrides.
Other contest entries were, spider on a rock, Conklin’s Clowns, coffin dweller, zombies, two witches and a cauldron, Boy Scout Zombies, Dracula’s Bar, the Grim Reaper and Chain Saw Massacre.