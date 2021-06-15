WILLIAM L. LAMB
PHILIPSBURG — William L. “Bill” Lamb, 75, of Philipsburg, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence.
Bill was born Dec. 29, 1945, in Morrisdale, a son of the late Lester and Odessa (Coble) Lamb.
Bill served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era.
He was employed as a tool and die maker throughout his working career. He was first employed with the former Piper Aircraft plant in Quehanna; and then with General Motors in Pittsburgh, until his retirement.
Bill was a member of the First Church of Christ, RD Philipsburg; and the Philipsburg American Legion.
He was married on Feb. 28, 1970, in Philipsburg, to the former Virginia S. “Ginny” Culp, who preceded him in death on Nov. 9, 2010.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Ann Lamb; and a brother, Samuel Lamb.
Bill is survived by a daughter, Nicole L. Lamb of Philipsburg; four grandchildren, Nicholas Keba and his wife Jenna of Philadelphia, Caitlin Thompson and her husband Silas, Will Granville Jr. and Zeke Granville, all of Philipsburg; three great-grandchildren, Dash and Teagan Keba, and Saige Thompson; a sister, Carol Delucia and her husband Ronald of Curwensville; two brothers, Rodger “Bud” Lamb and his wife Alice of Sanborn, and Paul Lamb and his wife Winnie of Philipsburg; his beloved and faithful four-legged friend, Jack; and numerous other extended family members.
Bill was a very generous person when it came to charitable causes. He was a regular contributor to numerous charities including the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and he also sponsored a child in need.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Ryan Parish officiating.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 17, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by the Philipsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to the First Church of Christ, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Online condolences and memories may be submitted to www.beezerheathfh.com.