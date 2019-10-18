Blustery conditions will continue today due to a storm stationed over New England. The upcoming weekend should be dry with temperatures near normal or slightly above.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 47 degrees; and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 6:29 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)