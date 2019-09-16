A warm front will cross through the state today bringing the possibility for showers. A large area of high pressure will build into the region tomorrow ushering in the start of several days of dry weather with temperatures at or above normal.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)