A warm front will cross through the state today bringing the possibility for showers. A large area of high pressure will build into the region tomorrow ushering in the start of several days of dry weather with temperatures at or above normal.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.

Local News Coverage

Extended Forecast

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

