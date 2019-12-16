A low pressure system will bring messy weather to Progressland today and tomorrow as it makes it way northeast through the Mid-Atlantic region. An upper level trough will move through the northeastern region by the middle of the week and then high pressure will built in late in the work week allowing for drier weather.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 32 degrees. East wind around 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: Snow and sleet before 2 a.m, then sleet between 2 a.m and 4 a.m., then sleet, possibly mixed with snow after 4 a.m. Low around 29 degrees. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Snow and sleet likely before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 30 degrees; and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s visible surface illuminated.