Temperatures today will be slightly cooler because of a cold front that pushed through the region last night. Temperatures will build throughout the weekend.
Progressland OutlookToday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 82 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)