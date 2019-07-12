Temperatures today will be slightly cooler because of a cold front that pushed through the region last night. Temperatures will build throughout the weekend.

Progressland OutlookToday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Local News Coverage

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Sunset: 8:46 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 82 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

