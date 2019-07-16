Humidity will return today and be on the increase through Thursday after a warm front lifts north through the state followed by the much weakened remnants of what was Hurricane Barry.
Progressland OutlookToday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended ForecastFriday: Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.
Sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Moon: Full moon at 5:38 p.m.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)