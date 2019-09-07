A series of weak disturbances could trigger some isolated showers today. Overall conditions will remain cool and dry into next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Local News Coverage

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 66 degrees; and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 66 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)