A series of weak disturbances could trigger some isolated showers today. Overall conditions will remain cool and dry into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 66 degrees; and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 66 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)