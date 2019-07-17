Remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will impact the weather through tomorrow increasing the likelihood for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be on the rise and remain in the 90s through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Occasional showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Low around 70 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.
Sunset: 8:43 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)