A dying cold front will will push through the state today enhancing the possibility for rain. Low pressure tracking west of the state later in the weekend will usher in a moisture-laden cold front that will pass through Sunday. The front will be preceded and accompanied by wide-spread moderately heavy rainfall.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 48 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 64 degrees. South wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 50 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 6:19 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s visible surface illuminated.