The weather pattern across the state will remain consistently unsettled for much of the week. Moist air will bounce back into the state later tonight and remain in place. There will be chances each afternoon and evening for showers and thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 76 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.
Sunset: 8:26 a.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 28 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)