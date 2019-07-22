Cooler and less humid air will spell relief from last week’s sweltering conditions. As the heat wave breaks down, the risk of flash flooding from thunderstorms and heavy showers increases through today. An extended period of drier weather with more seasonable temperatures will be in place starting tomorrow through the remainder of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers. High near 71 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6 a.m.
Sunset: 8:40 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)