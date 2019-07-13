A weak high pressure system will dominate the weekend’s weather. Heat and humidity will return next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Light west wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 90 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)